Ubisoft sues Apple and Google over Rainbow Six Siege rip-off

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular games in the world with millions of people logging on to play each day. The game has several imitators that try to capitalize on the gameplay and style of the tactical shooter. One game, however, is too close for comfort for Ubisoft, which has sued Apple and Google over an alleged Rainbow Six Siege ripoff called Area F2.

Bloomberg reported that Ubisoft filed a complaint in a federal court on Friday and claims Area F2 is a “near carbon copy” of Rainbow Six Siege and copies several key aspects from the popular game. Area F2 allegedly copies the Rainbow Six Siege interface, operator selection screen, and the final score board.

Area F2 was created by Ejoy.com which is owned by the Chinese corporation Alibaba. Alibaba acquired Ejoy.com in 2017 to expand into the mobile gaming market. Ejoy.com started promoting Area F2 in the United States last year on social media, and the game became available for download in April.

Area F2 is currently only available on mobile devices while Rainbow Six Siege is available on consoles and PC. Rainbow Six is one of Ubisoft’s most successful titles, so it is not a surprise that they are ready to take legal action against imitators.

Ubisoft claims that Apple and Google were notified that Area F2 infringed on their copyrights but that both companies refused to remove the game from their stores. Both companies have yet to comment on the lawsuit.