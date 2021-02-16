Ubisoft says Rainbow Six Quarantine’s new name isn’t Parasite

Ubisoft has denied that Rainbow Six Parasite is the new name for Rainbow Six Quarantine.

“While we recently shared that we will be changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, ‘Parasite’ is only a placeholder that our internal teams use,” Ubisoft said in a statement to PCGamesN. “Recently, we ran an internal test for the game and some of its details became public. We can confirm this is a glimpse of the upcoming game, and we will share more details, including the official name, soon.”

Quarantine is based off the Outbreak game mode that shipped with Operation Chimera in Rainbow Six Siege. The mode featured a unique storyline and PvE mode that placed the operators of Team Rainbow against a virus that essentially turned people into zombies.

The game mode was wildly popular, even if the operation as a whole wasn’t. The mode became secondary to hardcore players, largely due to one of the new operators that came with the expansion, Lion.

Lion was so strong that he was placed in a competitive quarantine, ironically, and is still considered strong on several maps.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was announced at E3 2019, but there’s been little information on the new game since then. If it’s anything like Outbreak, it’ll be a three-person squad-based PvE game with several of the Siege operators becoming playable characters.

In particular, the E3 reveal trailer shows Ela and Vigil, two Siege defending-side operators.