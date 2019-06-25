Ubisoft releases Rainbow Six Pro League sets

Ubisoft has dropped the latest round of Pro League sets, which include Ash, Rook, Mozzie, and Gridlock.

This is the first time Ash and Rook will get their own sets. Ash remains a popular operator in and out of the professional scene, while Rook is a welcome addition to any squad. Mozzie and Gridlock are also decked out in the Pro League set colors. Each set comes with a uniform skin, headgear, and chibi charm.

The color scheme for the new sets is the same as usual—black, gold, and white. While Pro League sets tend to always look great, these skins are something else.

The Mozzie and Rook sets are especially impressive because they have a good amount of tweaks to the actual base skin appearance. Rook now has a stripe down his balaclava and Mozzie’s helmet design really makes the operator pop—which might not actually help in a game based on one-shot headshots.

Regardless of practicality, the new Pro League sets are sure to please fans who are looking to add to their in-game wardrobe. The Pro League sets can be purchased on the Ubi Store for $15.99.