Ubisoft releases a “post-mortem” timeline of exploit fixes

Ubisoft released a retrospective timeline of events today in regard to remedying the exploits that plagued Rainbow Six Siege for about two months.

From mid-May to July, players across PC and consoles suffered through the Clash, Claymore, and Deployable Shield exploits that essentially ruined the game. These exploits came at a crucial point for Siege. Operation Phantom Sight was just around the corner in June and players logging in to see the new ops and map rework were greeted by cheaters left and right. The exploits have since been dealt with, but fans had to wait for a long time.

Now, Ubisoft has released a detailed timeline of the process it took to properly address and fix these exploits. While the community was understandably upset at the time, this move by Ubisoft might actually soften the blow. The dev blog shows a bit more than what was released to the public at the time and explains that the exploits were symptoms of an underlying issue with Ubisoft’s network protocol.

Without getting technical, the exploits were caused by players spamming certain actions to confuse or cause the server to misinterpret the order of the actions. Ubisoft’s fix for the protocol flaw was to design a Global Ordering system, which will help ensure that nothing is misinterpreted and is sent out in the same sequence across each game, according to the post.

The timeline also contains a more detailed interpretation of what was going on behind the scenes. Fans were mainly left to interpret fairly vague PR-sounding tweets and Reddit posts, so fans are happy to see more transparency in a situation like this one. Going forward, it would seem beneficial to have a certain transparency standard like this to calm the community’s fervor down a bit.

Rainbow Six Siege is in pretty good shape at the moment and just had some major nerfs and buffs implemented, so now is definitely a good time to hop back in and see what’s new. Players can also look forward to some of the top Community Concerns being addressed within a season or two.