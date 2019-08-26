Ubisoft invites you to “get good or die trying” in the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege free week

With the imminent launch of Operation Ember Rise approaching, Ubisoft is giving new players a chance to experience Rainbow Six Siege.

New players can check out Siege from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 and may even have access to the newest season of Siege during the free play event.

The promotional tweet showcases the new attacker, Amaru, along with the free week dates. Until now, there hasn’t been much on when the season will actually launch. Most fans speculate a Sept. 9 or 10 launch. If the release date really is during the free play event, then the Test Server period feels both smoother and shorter than the Operation Phantom Sight TS period.

If it’s true that the season won’t launch until after the free play event, then the marketing here seems pretty misleading given that the promo for the free play event says Operation Ember Rise on it.

Ubisoft is also giving new players a larger window of opportunity to get to know Siege. Previously, most free play periods would be during a weekend, which isn’t really long enough to get to know the ins and outs of Siege. It looks like Ubisoft is trying to get as many people into Siege as possible with this free play event. It makes sense why the company would want to make a longer than usual push before the launch of the newest season.

Operation Ember Rise feels great, especially when compared to Operation Phantom Sight. The best thing Phantom Sight gave fans was the Kafe map rework, but Ember Rise delivers more unique operators and another strong map rework.

Despite the new trend of not having any new weapons each season, Operation Ember Rise is a great time for new players to experience Siege. The free week runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.