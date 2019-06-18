Ubisoft partners with Acer Predator for R6 Pro League Season 10

Acer Predator will serve as the PC and monitor partner for season 10 of Rainbow Six Siege Pro League. The sponsorship will cover standard Pro League play and majors.



The Acer Predator partnership deal is set to run from June 2019 to November 2020, according to Ubisoft’s official post. North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will all be covered under the season 10 deal.



Predator Gaming on Twitter We’ve joined forces with @Ubisoft to sponsor @R6esports from June 2019! As the Official PC & Monitor Partner of Rainbow Six Pro League #R6PL & Majors #RaleighMajor, we’re excited to expand the promotion of eSports around the world. Full announcement here: https://t.co/3lLquHA8qb https://t.co/60ZIudW6FR

Pros won’t be the only ones who potentially benefit from the new sponsorship. Acer Predator will be holding giveaways to further the “co-branding and co-promotion” aspect of the company’s partnership with Ubisoft. The official post also hinted at some kind of in-game Predator item that will be coming to Siege—which is most likely an exclusive charm.



“Acer will equip pro teams with high-end Predator desktops, laptops and monitors during warm ups and official offline matches,” according to Acer Predator’s official post. It will be interesting to see what players think of the partnership and if it will affect the pros in any way during offline matches.



Rainbow Six Esports on Twitter Rainbow Six is taking another step forward by partnering with @PredatorGaming! We’re thrilled to announce our partnership for the upcoming Pro League and Majors, kicking off with Rainbow Six Pro League Season X. Read more: https://t.co/QNIbd0lzzS

This new partnership between Acer Predator and Ubisoft is a big shift for the Pro League. While there have been recent moves in terms of how Pro League is structured and how matches are broadcast, this is a larger and more defined step forward for the esport. Season 10 has been full of changes, so it’s no surprise the Ubisoft is doubling down on finding new ways to support and promote R6 esports.