Ubisoft introduces Osa, R6 Siege’s upcoming Attacker in Operation Crystal Guard

Ubisoft gave fans a glimpse of Osa, the next Attacker coming in Rainbow Six Siege‘s Operation Crystal Guard, in a video posted today. Her unique gadget seems to be a deployable, bulletproof shield that can thwart the Defenders’ plan and possibly give the Attackers safe passage through an area.

Osa’s introduction came in a trailer that showed both the operator and her unique gadget. The video shows the operator testing a device of her own making: “a clear shield with mechanical claws that digs itself into surfaces and frames,” according to an official blog post.

Always one step ahead, Osa's designs give the winning edge in the field. Tune in Monday, August 16 for the Season reveal LIVE on https://t.co/q7A3z2vvlE. pic.twitter.com/LauOh2YsHb — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 12, 2021

The unique gadget with a defensive purpose may sound contradictory, but it could let Attackers break Defenders’ line of fire when rotating through specific points and force them to change tactics. Since Osa’s shield is transparent, however, players presumably can’t use it to break line of sight and Defenders can still see where their opponents are going.

The official post also reveals that Osa is affiliated with NIGHTHAVEN, just like Kali, Wamai, Ace, and Aruni. She’s a valuable asset to Kali—almost too valuable to put in the line of fire, Flores says in the blog post.

The first look at Osa didn’t reveal what loadouts she’ll use, but Ubisoft will show all the details of Siege‘s upcoming Operation Crystal Guard on Aug. 16 at 9am CT on the official Rainbow Six Twitch channel.