Ubisoft hit with string of DDoS attacks just as R6’s Operation Phantom Sight goes live

Update June 18, 2019 3:20pm CT: Ubisoft has resolved issues stemming from today’s DDoS attack and all services have been restored.

Ubisoft says it’s suffering from a series of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. They hit right as Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Phantom Sight is getting underway and are currently affecting server connectivity and latency.

In a DDoS attack, a web service or website is flooded with an overwhelming amount of traffic making it unstable and unusable. While it’s not clear who’s responsible for the attack, Ubisoft says it’s working to remedy the issues, according to its support page. Ubisoft put out a similar statement when it was hit by a large DDoS attack just under a year ago.

Ubisoft Support on Twitter We’re experiencing a series of DDoS attacks, which may impact latency or connections to our games. Stay tuned for the latest here: https://t.co/NrpWFu8E19

Fans should be aware that Ubisoft services are likely to be impacted until the issue is resolved. Last time a large scale DDoS attack hit Ubisoft it took about 10 hours for the company to be able to remedy the situation.

With the new operators of Operation Phantom Sight just being rolled out for all to play, it’s a bummer that some may not get to try them out until the issue is resolved.

