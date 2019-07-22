Ubisoft gives players R6 Showdown limited event skin after “miscalculation”

Rainbow Six Siege players who participated in the Showdown midseason event will receive the community challenge reward skin due to a “miscalculation,” according to Ubisoft.

Ubisoft’s announcement comes after the close of the Wild West-themed Showdown event, during which players were supposed to collect a total of 6 million headshots with the BOSG shotgun. The reward for completing the challenge was supposed to be a skin that is modeled after older rifles with a wooden grip and stock. It’s a pretty neat looking skin, but not worth the stress of 6 million headshots.

If 6 million sounds a little much, it’s because it is. The developer realized that there had been a “miscalculation” and it will be rectifying the issue by granting anyone who contributed to the community challenge access to the BOSG skin.

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter Due to a miscalculation, our goal for the Sharpshooter Showdown challenge was not achievable despite your best efforts and dedication to the event. We will grant all players who contributed to the challenge with the Landowner skin in the next 3 days. Thanks to all participants!

It was fairly obvious to the community on Reddit that fans would never meet the goal. One post highlighted that the PC community was only at 2 million with only one day to go and that the Xbox community was just under two million.

Luckily, Ubisoft is making good on the miscalculation and the skin should be dropping for players who contributed within the next three days or so. Ubisoft is guilty of making a fair amount of mistakes when it comes to the handling of Rainbow Six Siege, but the company is also pretty on top of things when it really goes sideways and this instance can only be looked at as a win for players.

Fans can keep an eye on their account throughout the next three days while Ubisoft rolls out the skins.