Ubisoft delays several Rainbow Six Siege features by a season in updated Year 7 roadmap

Rainbow Six Siege fans got an updated look at the Year 7 Roadmap for the game yesterday and while there was some excitement to behold, some of the changes may be disappointing to players.

In a blog post, the Siege team shared that three features initially set to launch in season three have been moved back to season four.

📰Y7S2 Mid-Season Roadmap Update📰



We've got updates regarding the release timing of the following:



◾ Map Pool Addition

◾ Ranked 2.0

◾ Reputation Score Display + Voice Chat Restrictions

◾ Major Balancing Update



Get all of the details here 🔗 https://t.co/4cMUp22B1E pic.twitter.com/5H1boIqvoS — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 13, 2022

The reinvigorated Ranked 2.0 mode has been delayed while the team ensures that it lives up to the standards of quality players expect. The team ensured fans that they will be getting this new mode at its best possible version when it launches.

Other features that have suffered delays in this update include changes that were headed to the game’s reputation system.

“We made the decision to delay two aspects of the Reputation System from Y7S3 to Y7S4 in order to meet the demands of live game development,” the blog post says. “These include the restrictions on voice chat and Reputation Score display beta.”

One feature that will still roll out as planned is the ability for players to submit cheat reports from match replays and more.

In more positive news, next season will see a new map added to the competitive pool, however, no details were shared about which map it will be but the post does tease that it was part of an event.

These is also a major balancing update headed to the game in season three. You can check out the specifics of this via the official Rainbow Six Siege blog post here.