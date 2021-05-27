Ubisoft begins testing Rainbow Six Siege crossplay, will outline cross-progression plans next month

Crossplay is seemingly making its way to Rainbow Six Siege, and with it comes hopes for cross-progression.

Ubisoft said it is currently testing crossplay between PC and cloud-based platforms. While there isn’t much information available at this time, the developer will be sharing more with the community regarding its crossplay and cross-progression plans in the near future. Ubisoft is holding its cards close to its chest until the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.

Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12th for more information on Rainbow Six Siege’s plans for Crossplay and Crossprogression. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 27, 2021

Along with crossplay comes hopes of cross-progression. With cross-progression, longtime players will finally be able to transfer over their skins and other cosmetics from their previous time on console. Many fans made the switch to PC from console as the esport shifted away from Xbox. Cross-progression may give those players a chance at getting their hard-earned in-game items back.

While dreams of crossplay and cross-progression are entertaining to indulge, the reality might be less exciting for some players. “We’re actively working on cross-progression and crossplay. Within the realm of consoles, I think it would be great if PlayStation and Xbox could play together,” game director Jean-Baptiste Halle said in a recent interview with PC Gamer. “I can see the pros, but I can also see the cons,” he said regarding crossplay between PC and consoles.

Crossplay and cross-progression have large implications for the Siege community. For some players, they’ll finally be able to hard breach with their PlayStation friends. Meanwhile, PC users might finally be able to get their old console skins back. But given the lack of information, fans should check back on June 12 for the full scope of Rainbow Six Siege’s crossplay and cross-progression compatibility.