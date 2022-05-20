XSET R6 coach banned for 1 year after alleged homophobia at Charlotte Major

Matheus “Budega” Figueiredo, the Brazilian Rainbow Six Siege head coach of XSET, has been suspended for a year for engaging in “major misconduct” against Team Liquid at the ongoing Six Charlotte Major.

XSET are one of the eight teams that made the playoffs of the $500,000 R6 competition but will have to continue playing without their coach moving forward. Ubisoft announced earlier this morning that Budega had been banned for actions that happened earlier in the tournament.

“On May 17 and 18, during matches between XSET and Team Liquid, XSET coach Matheus “Budega” Figueiredo breached the Rainbow Six Circuit Global Rulebook on multiple occasions, engaging in major misconduct direct at members of Team Liquid,” the competitive ruling reads. As per the Rulebook – Annex B – Penalty Index, it has been decided to issue a 12-month-long suspension against Budega, effective immediately and until May 18, 2023, and to issue a competitive fine of $5,000 against XSET.”

Competitive ruling: Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo pic.twitter.com/Zatipb22C5 — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) May 20, 2022

Although Ubisoft didn’t elaborate on what Budega did to Liquid’s members, Liquid manager André “Sensi” Kaneyasu accused Budega of calling a player a homophobic slur. In footage of XSET vs. Liquid, Budega can be heard using the slur and calling a Liquid player a “piece of shit” in Portuguese.

Do you think calling a player “faggot” is enough for you? And there’s more… — Liquid Sensi (@sensifps) May 20, 2022

Budega said on Twitter after the ban was announced that he didn’t have a chance to defend himself.

“Not even a single message or a chance to defend myself btw. Just woke up and saw this,” Budega said. “My whole family is traveling rn to see me on a stage. Thank You Liquid, your childish actions have done u fine! Hope u can win now!”

Not even a single message or a chance to defend myself btw. Just woke up and saw this. My whole family is travelling rn to see me on a stage. Thank You Liquid, your childish actions has done u fine! Hope u can win now! https://t.co/THNwPtPyTH — Matheus Figueiredo (@budegadeleao) May 20, 2022

It’s unclear at this point if XSET will part ways with Budega now that he cannot coach them in official R6 events until May 2023. XSET are set to play Astralis in the quarterfinals of Six Charlotte Major later today at 6pm CT.