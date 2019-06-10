T-Pain gets the win and the charity check: Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Rivals Celebrity Showdown

Fans were treated to the first Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Rivals Celebrity Showdown after Ubisoft’s E3 press conference. T-Pain and Lil Yachty served as the team captains for the showdown, which raised money for Girls Who Code and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.



Team Pain’s team rolled out a rush play in the first round to set the tone. It probably helped that TheRussianBadger dove in with the recruit shotgun play to kick things off. Team Yachty’s squad kept up with fewer memes and a bit more colorful language. T-Pain managed to clutch up in a one-vs-one for his team after Badger was downed and it was surprisingly impressive to see.



#UbiE3 on Twitter Tune in for an exclusive look at the Operation Phantom Sight with the celebrity Showdown between Team @TPAIN & Team @LilYachty! Plus an all-star cast of streamers featuring @ZanderLP @BikiniBodhi @Sacriel42 @AnneMunition @darussianbadger @lil_lexi @bnans

In eight rounds of play, not one player ended up picking the new defender, Warden. It seemed that everyone preferred meming the Tachanka—especially Badger.



T-Pain’s squad ended up walking away with the 5-3 win and a $40,000 check for St. Jude’s Play LIVE. As the runners-up, Team Yachty received $10,000 to donate toward Girls Who Code.

The first Siege Twitch Rivals Celebrity Showdown was hilarious to watch, but it also served a great cause. Nobody really lost in the matchup, and fans were able to watch some pretty hilarious gameplay.