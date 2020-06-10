Twitch Prime offers Rainbow Six fans exclusive Lesion Operator skin

The next Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Prime drop is available now, and players can now receive another exclusive skin for a limited time.

The Lesion Operator Set is the next in a line of several R6 bonuses that Twitch Prime subscribers have gotten access to over the last several months.

We got a new exclusive Lesion Operator skin for you today for @Rainbow6Game 6⃣👑 Claim your new skin with your #TwitchPrime account and drops some Gu mines in style: https://t.co/z3GUBMgHA1 pic.twitter.com/wzLI85waCX — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) June 10, 2020

Previously, subscribers received sets for Twitch, Maestro, Mozzie, and Zofia, all of which are no longer available. Each of those sets, along with the Lesion Operator Set that is available now, come with exclusive charms, too.

To claim these rewards, you will need to link your Twitch Prime account to your Uplay account. Once connected, the loot should automatically be added to your in-game inventory the next time you boot up R6.

All of the sets can be redeemed on PC (Steam, Epic Games, or Uplay,) Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. If you have any issues with finding out how to link your accounts or questions about the content, there is an FAQ section available on the promotion page.

It is unclear how long this offer will be available, but the R6 promotion that Ubisoft and Twitch have partnered up for is set to end on Aug. 6. There is still one more exclusive set to be given out before the end of the promotion, bringing the total number of Operator Sets given out to six.

The final bonus will be a Ying Operator Set, which will release later this Summer, likely sometime near the end of July.