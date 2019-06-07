Twitch drops for R6 Allied Esports Vegas Minor come with a “twist”

Twitch drops have been confirmed for the Rainbow Six Siege Allied Esports Vegas Minor. But this time around, drops will work a bit differently.
The “twist,” as it is referred to in the official post, is that the drop for the Allied Esports Vegas Minor will only feature one exclusive charm. Scaling back to having only one charm as a part of the drop is a little disappointing, considering there were several charms included in the Milan Finals Twitch drops. Some fans were even disappointed with the selection of Milan drops.
There’s one more thing that might stick out to fans hoping to get their hands on one of these exclusive charms. Fans will have to watch for a total of 19 hours if they wish to guarantee that they’ll grab one of these exclusive charms.
The odds of receiving a charm are as follows:
- One hour of watching: 10 percent chance of dropping
- Three hours of watching: 20 percent chance of dropping
- Five hours of watching: 30 percent chance of dropping
- Seven hours of watching: 40 percent chance of dropping
- Nine hours of watching: 50 percent chance of dropping
- 11 hours of watching: 60 percent chance of dropping
- 13 hours of watching: 70 percent chance of dropping
- 15 hours of watching: 80 percent chance of dropping
- 17 hours of watching: 90 percent chance of dropping
- 19 hours of watching: 100 percent chance of dropping
Viewers watching on Twitch must link their Uplay accounts to their Twitch accounts in order to be eligible for the drop. Fans can catch the official R6 Allied Esports Vegas Minor here.