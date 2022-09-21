The Undertaker and Becky Lynch feature in new Rainbow Six Siege leaks

A new leak suggests that two skins featuring WWE superstars The Undertaker and Becky Lynch could be arriving in Rainbow Six Siege soon.

As seen on the image shared by known Rainbow Six Siege data miner lungru_r6 on Telegram (via Imgur), the skins which depict the WWE superstars were claimed to be coming to the game. The rumors also pointed out that The Undertaker’s skin could be for Blackbeard, while Becky Lynch’s could be for Thorn. But Ubisoft is still not confirming anything about the rumors.

WWE has been known for letting some of its superstars be featured as characters or skins in video games. One of those is the John Cena skin in Fortnite, which was released earlier this year. A handful of Fall Guys skins also featured WWE superstars, including The Undertaker, Xavier Woods, and Asuka.

As for Rainbow Six Siege, the game just received a new update yesterday. Called update Y7S3.1, some of the changes it brought include a bunch of bug fixes for the crosshairs and guns in the game, as well as some audio and visual bugs. The update’s size ranges from 1 to 1.6 GB, depending on the platform players are using. For the full patch notes, you can visit the official Steam post of Rainbow Six Siege to know more.

Rainbow Six Siege was first released in 2015 for platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions were launched in 2020.