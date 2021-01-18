Tempra Esports drops entire EUL roster

There's been speculation about who could replace them.

The entire Tempra roster’s contracts will not be renewed, according to an announcement from the players.

At one point, the ex-Tempra roster were bottom dwellers in the EUL. They reinvented themselves over the course of the year, and qualified for the EU November Mini-Major.

.@Tempraesports just announced me that they will not renew my contract in March, so, I'm LFT & FREE from any buyout.



If you are interest in adding me to your team, or create a long term project with me, feel free to DM me.



Thanks for everyone who's gonna RT this message ! — Chaoxys (@Chaoxys) January 18, 2021

Unfortunately, the team failed to qualify for the Six Invitational 2021 by SI Points, given out to team for performance in the “regular season” of sorts and performance at Majors.

Their campaign for the final SI spot in the EU Qualifier was shut down by Italian roster MKERS, who rolled ex-Tempra 1-3.

So supposedly Tempra has dropped their full Proleague lineup & managers to pick up MKERS.

A team that isn't on the radar anywhere besides the fact they made Invitationals via open qualifier.

This is either a crazy long term investment, or a big pepega move. — Pengu (@G2Pengu) January 18, 2021

The Rainbow Six Siege competitive community is speculating that the roster could have been dropped in order to sign MKERS. Tempra is an Italian organization and takes great pride in being from Italy.