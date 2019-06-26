Team oNe bring Immortals back to earth in R6 Pro League LATAM matchday three

Team oNe continued to flex during the Rainbow Six Pro League Latin American division’s matchday three. Despite a nearly undefeated record in season nine, Immortals weren’t up to the task this week.

Immortals didn’t pull any punches in the first half of their matchup with Team oNe on Bank. The first three rounds easily went the way of Immortals with little to no answer from Team oNe. Immortals’ Daniel “Novys” Novy proved lethal for four rounds straight as Team oNe continued to flounder through the first half.

Rainbow Six Esports Brasil on Twitter A @Immortals ANULA COMPLETAMENTE a defesa, avança sempre de surpresa, leva a melhor no timing e já abre 4×0 com o ataque! Transmissão completa 👉 https://t.co/ZiRyTHgEz0 #R6ProLeague https://t.co/4r2mhE2eGK

Despite an impressive start in season 10, Team oNe really showed their inexperience in early rounds. Immortals worked through four straight rounds with ease. Team oNe relied on the frags and aggression of Luca “LuKid” Sereno, rather than solid team play and strategy variance.

It took five rounds and a break in Immortals’ momentum for Team oNe to pick up a win. It’s hard to say if round five would have gone the same if the match didn’t require a re-host. Often if a team is on a roll and a re-host is required, the dominant team will be drained of their momentum. Team oNe proceeded on a four-round comeback streak to run the match back 4-4.

Rainbow Six Esports Brasil on Twitter A @teamoneesports trabalha “do jeito certo”, fica segura dentro do CEO e marca seu primeiro ponto no jogo! 4×1 Transmissão completa 👉 https://t.co/ZiRyTGZ3aq #R6ProLeague https://t.co/RTUucAMLBl

Both teams woke up to a 5-5 tie trying to force the match point but it was always going to be Team oNe, especially after the re-host. At 6-5, Immortals found themselves in a tight position. Coming from a nearly undefeated season nine to losing to a newly minted Pro League team isn’t a great look.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter There is no doubt who will be the MVP of this match! 🙌🙌🙌 @lukideraaa #R6PL https://t.co/6RrSQiV10t

Unfortunately for Immortals, LuKid posted an insane 20 kills and finished off the match with a one-vs-three Skeleton Key clutch as Buck. Coming back from a 4-0 deficit is impressive no matter what team pulls it off, but Team oNe serving it back to Immortals at 7-5 is especially jaw-dropping.

The Latin American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League returns Friday, June 28 for matchday four. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.