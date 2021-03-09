Team Liquid releases mav following investigation

On Jan. 6, Team Liquid announced that it’d be investigating the conduct of Rainbow Six Siege player Rafael “mav” Loureiro Freitas in the wake of allegations of domestic abuse.

The results of the investigation were released today and it was determined that mav violated “Team Liquid’s values and code of conduct,” the organization said. The allegations concern conduct from two years ago, made public by two ex-girlfriends.

🇧🇷 Atualização sobre o Mav

🇺🇸 Update on Mav pic.twitter.com/I7T4qz6xc8 — Team Liquid BR 🇧🇷 (@TeamLiquidBR) March 9, 2021

“We appreciate those who shared their experiences, so we could take the right steps. We’re dedicated to supporting communities in & outside of TL – so we’ll also be donating to Rio de Janeiro nonprofit CEPIA (http://cepia.org.br), which supports women’s rights & empowerment,” Liquid said in a follow-up tweet.

Mav was formerly one of the faces of Brazilian Rainbow Six Siege. He’s qualified for six Pro League Finals and three Six Invitationals. Mav was dropped from FaZe Clan following the August Mini-Major in LATAM and was serving in a coaching capacity with Liquid when the allegations arose.

“For my future, I am free agent and intend to continue my career as coach,” mav said in a TwitLonger. “I’ve never been this motivated and am willing to realocate anywhere.”