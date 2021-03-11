T1 signs Rainbow Six Siege team

T1 has entered Rainbow Six Siege esports with the ohHamMa roster.

The roster will consist of Cha “iLeven” Wonil, Kim “Demic” Daeyeong, Kang “Vamos” Sang-eun, Kim “r3plicA” Jeong-woo, and Lim “Yeti” Hun-sung. Their coaching staff will be Hyunwoo “Howard” Jeong, Junyoung “Revi” Shin, Varun “VBM” Bir Mohindra.

T1 is not the only massive team organization expanding into Rainbow Six, though. Damwon Gaming picked up an APAC roster recently, and XSET recently entered the NA scene.

[T1 Rainbow Six: Siege 팀 공개]



다가오는 Korean Open 2021 Spring 시즌부터 참가할 T1 레인보우 식스 시즈 팀을 소개합니다.



[Welcome Rainbow Six: Siege]



Introducing T1's @R6esports team.

Please look forward to our R6 team at Korean Open 2021.#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1R6Siege pic.twitter.com/k2ttOAmCL0 — T1 (@T1) March 11, 2021

The news comes on the heels of Nora-Rengo’s license being revoked by Ubisoft. OhHamMa finished third in the regular season and the finals of the Korean Winter Open 2020.

The APAC region in Rainbow Six continues to rack up large organizations. Cloud9, DWG KIA, GC Busan Spear, Fnatic, and CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming all have teams in the region. This is likely due to the relatively low cost as opposed to teams from North America and Europe, as well as a chance to get into the lucrative R6 Share revenue-sharing program, where teams get a cut of the purchase of in-game skins.

APAC North will return to action March 18.