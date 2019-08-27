Spacestation Gaming’s Redeemer to transition to caster role

Spacestation Gaming’s Taylor “Redeemer” Mayeur appears to be transitioning into a caster position with the Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor just around the corner.

Despite having a solid history with SSG, it appears that Redeemer will cast at DreamHack Montreal, since the official event site lists him as one of four casters. Redeemer’s casting presence at the event is of considerable interest given that the Pro League has been moving around caster talent in season 10, and this move could foreshadow another change on the desk when season 10 returns.

Seeing casting veteran Parker “Interro” Mackay take a hosting role is also a bit out of the ordinary because he is a Pro League and LAN mainstay when it comes to casting.

Taylor on Twitter deciding to make the switch and not play was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. to all my fans that have supported me since the beginning, just know I couldn’t have done it without you. to all the pros and casters that helped guide me.

Parker Mackay on Twitter @RedeemerSSG I’m excited to see how you do and am eager to cast alongside you. Congrats.

While fans have confirmation of Redeemer’s casting debut at DreamHack Montreal, it looks like the pro definitely has something more in the pipeline. Redeemer’s tweet hints at something that will likely remain a mystery until season 10 of the Pro League returns, although, a tweet from Interro seems to hint at a more long term stint at the desk.

The DreamHack Montreal Minor runs Sept. 6 to 8 and appears to be an exciting tournament for Redeemer to debut his casting skills. Fans can watch the official stream here.