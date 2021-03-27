Source: Disrupt Gaming parts ways with coach Waffle

Disrupt Gaming has parted ways with coach Jeffrey “The Evil Waffle” Haworth, according to a source and documents provided to Dot Esports.

Waffle has been Disrupt’s coach since Stage One of the NAL’s 2020 season. Under his watch, Disrupt finished seventh in the first stage of the 2020 season and sixth in Stage Two. They narrowly missed qualifying for the November NA ‘Mini-Major’ through the November Mini-Major Qualifier. It’s unknown who will fill Waffle’s position.

Disrupt won the NSGxDZ Pro-Am in early March before the NAL season kicked off on March 24. They were heavy favorites to beat the Susquehanna Soniqs in the first playday of the NAL due to this result, but fell 7-5 in the end.

The NAL is still wide open for Disrupt and a number of non-traditional NA powers. Disrupt added David “Iconic” Ifidon and Mark “Marktheshark” Arismendez in the offseason following the departure of budding superstar Nick “njr” Rapier and Read “Read” Adams. They have also been a solid team at a time when several of the traditional powers are adjusting to changes in their fundamental structures.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.