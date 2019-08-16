Here are the Six Major Raleigh results and standings

The Six Major Raleigh 2019 is well underway. The group stage saw a total elimination of the APAC division presence as well as some massive upsets. Russian newcomers forZe have been tearing down teams left and right, with the most recent victims being Vodafone Giants.
Despite five North American division teams being present at the event, only one remains after the elimination of Spacestation Gaming this morning. The hopes of North America bringing home a title rest solely on TSM besting G2 Esports on LAN, which is a tall order for any team.
As the quarterfinals come to a close, it remains anyone’s game. Here are the current standings.
Quarterfinals
ForZe vs. Vodafone Giants
ForZe win 2-0
- Consulate: 7-4 forZe win
- Border: 7-3 forZe win
Spacestation Gaming vs. Team Secret
Team Secret win 2-0
- Kafe: 7-5 Secret win
- Bank: 7-4 Secret win
Team Empire vs. FaZe Clan
Ongoing
- Kafe: 7-5 Empire win
- Clubhouse: 7-1 FaZe win
- Consulate: Ongoing
G2 Esports vs. TSM
Begins at 4:30pm CT
There’s still plenty more action to come this weekend as the Six Major Raleigh heads toward a dramatic finale. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.