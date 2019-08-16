Here are the Six Major Raleigh results and standings

The Six Major Raleigh 2019 is well underway. The group stage saw a total elimination of the APAC division presence as well as some massive upsets. Russian newcomers forZe have been tearing down teams left and right, with the most recent victims being Vodafone Giants.

Despite five North American division teams being present at the event, only one remains after the elimination of Spacestation Gaming this morning. The hopes of North America bringing home a title rest solely on TSM besting G2 Esports on LAN, which is a tall order for any team.

As the quarterfinals come to a close, it remains anyone’s game. Here are the current standings.

Quarterfinals

ForZe vs. Vodafone Giants

ForZe win 2-0

Consulate: 7-4 forZe win

Border: 7-3 forZe win

Spacestation Gaming vs. Team Secret

Team Secret win 2-0

Kafe: 7-5 Secret win

Bank: 7-4 Secret win

Team Empire vs. FaZe Clan

Ongoing

Kafe: 7-5 Empire win

Clubhouse: 7-1 FaZe win

Consulate: Ongoing

G2 Esports vs. TSM

Begins at 4:30pm CT

There’s still plenty more action to come this weekend as the Six Major Raleigh heads toward a dramatic finale. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.