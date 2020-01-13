Six Invitational 2020 invitee reveal incoming

The Six Invitational 2020 is just around the corner, but there’s still one more reveal needed before teams come together for the largest international LAN in R6 esports.

This week, fans will finally know which team is getting the invitee slot at the Six Invitational 2020. The invitee is set to be announced during the matchday four broadcasts of the European division of the Pro League. Broadcasters will reveal both the invitee slot as well as the group stage seeding during the broadcast on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

One of the spiciest topics in R6 esports has been whether G2 Esports deserve to get the SI 2020 invite. G2 are the defending SI champions, and while the invite would make sense in that regard, some fans don’t believe G2 should have any stake in SI 2020. The argument against G2 getting the invite is that the team hasn’t made it in and, therefore, they don’t deserve a chance to defend their title. The roster is also wildly different this time around given that both Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen and Daniel “Goga” Mazorra Romero are no longer with the organization.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter The wait is almost over. Join us on Wednesday to finally find out who gets invited to the #SixInvitational 2020. But even more importantly, the group stage seeding show will be done live, right in front of your eyes!

G2’s own Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen has previously expressed his disinterest in receiving the invite to the largest international LAN event in all of R6 esports. “Getting invited is bullshit,” Pengu said during a past Twitch stream.

It would be an odd move to give an invite to a team that doesn’t seem too keen on stepping foot onstage after not qualifying. Still, many fans would like to see G2 defend their title and it’d up the stakes significantly if the champions were to return to defend the throne. SI 2020 is set for Feb. 7 to 16 in Greater Montreal. Ticketing and event information can be found here.

The reveal will occur during the European division’s matchday four during regular Pro League broadcasts on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.