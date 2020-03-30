Siege player scares the life out of his enemy with Iana

Iana has been in Siege for a little under a month and the community has already found creative uses for her gadget. One player used Iana’s Gemini Replicator today to scare someone on the enemy team to great success.

The video is taken from the perspective of a defending Ela. The operator is holding an angle through a hole in a wall but heard footsteps coming from behind. The player turned around to see one of Iana’s holograms in close proximity, catching him completely by surprise. He shot the copy and let out an audible, profanity-laden exclamation of surprise.

Iana’s unique gadget is the Gemini Replicator, which creates a holographic copy of the operator. The decoy can move and create sounds like a normal character, but can’t attack enemies in any form. The gadget allows her to “scout ahead with little to no consequences” and gather intelligence in the process, according to Ubisoft.

The Gemini Replicator also allows Iana to misdirect opponents by turning the attention of the defending team to her. Other than the obvious visual cues, the hologram makes sounds like a normal operator and the footstep noise when walking behind an opponent is enough to scare them.

There’s also a psychological component to the trick. If the clone managed to get this close to an enemy, this would mean that Iana would also be able to sneak up on the player and get a stealthy kill.

Iana made her way to Siege with Operation Void Edge. She was accompanied by Oryx, a brutish defender capable of bursting through walls and climbing hatches. The operator can burst through breakable walls at the cost of some health and can effortlessly break through wooden barricades.