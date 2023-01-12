Siege enters the squared circle with WWE superstar bundles for Blackbeard and Thorn operators

It's a new bundle, and you know what that means.

Rainbow Six: Siege has a claim to be considered the undisputed champion of unique in-game crossovers following the announcement of its latest bundles, which feature skins based on two wrestling superstars for WWE.

Starting today, Siege players can pick up the Deadman bundle for the attacking operator Blackbeard, inspired by the truly iconic pro wrestler known as the Undertaker, as well as the Becky Lynch bundle for Thorn, a defending operator who is one of the game’s newer additions.

It’s time to earn your @WWE Championship Title in #RainbowSixSiege. Don’t miss out on the Undertaker and Becky Lynch bundles for Blackbeard and Thorn! pic.twitter.com/L2eT9QEPxq — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 12, 2023

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, is widely considered one of the greatest and most acclaimed pro wrestlers in history, wrestling with the wildly popular undead gimmick for over 30 years, with legendary moments and rivalries all throughout his illustrious career. Becky Lynch, real name Rebecca Quin, has been wrestling with WWE for almost a decade but broke into superstardom after taking on “The Man” gimmick in 2018. Like the operator Thorn, Becky Lynch is Irish-born.

Both bundles feature uniforms and headgear for the operators based on their respective wrestler’s most notable in-ring attire, including The Undertaker’s legendary look that blends mortician with a Wild West outlaw on Blackbeard.

Each bundle on its own costs 2,160 R6 credits and comes with the uniform, headgear, an operator portrait, background, weapon charm, and unique weapon skin for the operator’s primary weapon. You can save a few credits by buying them together for 4,080 R6 credits as the “WWE Rumble Bundle.”

Players will need to own Blackbeard and Thorn respectively to use the bundle items.