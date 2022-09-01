Siege caster AceOfPyrite suffered a stroke after Berlin Major

He's still suffering from impaired vision and doesn't know if he will fully recover.

Rainbow Six Siege caster Tim “AceOfPyrite” Leaver has been unable to work following the Berlin Major after suffering from a stroke.

The 37-year-old said he hasn’t fully recovered from the stroke and has suffered from impaired vision and doesn’t know if he’ll be able to recover from it in the future.

“Whilst I am facing a lot of uncertainty in many areas, I am hopeful that this will not impact my ability to cast Siege as I am already learning to work around the limitations,” he said.

TLDR; I've had a stroke



I'm thinking of doing a stream to discuss over the weekend for any who might be interested to see how I'm doing or learn more



(It's ok to use the like button, I won't think you like me having a stroke 😉) pic.twitter.com/WKYOqawAM4 — AceOfPyrite (@AceOfPyrite) August 31, 2022

He said he experienced a problem with his vision on Aug. 26 but “left it to resolve itself.” When he got home from the Siege event, however, he went to the hospital and was diagnosed with suffering from a stroke.

AceOfPyrite started casting Siege competitions in 2018 and worked on his first international tournament with the 2020 Six Invitational. He now works on Europe’s Regional League, as well as multiple international tournaments every year.

Since his making his statement, the caster has received support from numerous faces of the game, such as casters Milosh and Dezachu and a myriad of pro players and fans.