Season 10 of Rainbow Six Siege’s EU Challenger League should have every pro team sweating

The teams have been finalized for season 10 of the Rainbow Six Siege European Challenger League. After a last-minute disqualification, SYZYGY will join the fray.

Today, Salamanders were disqualified from the Challenger League despite winning out in their qualifiers. They were eliminated based on the use of an ineligible player in their fourth qualifier, according to ESL. SYZYGY will take their place in the Challenger League season 10, but neither team was going to be the focus of the season. With a nearly unparalleled level of skill, the EU Challenger League hosts big names like Team Secret, BDS Esport, and Russian newcomers forZe.

Some fans believe the European Challenger League has more talent in it than the North American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League. While this is a bold claim, it isn’t without cause. Secret, forZe, and BDS have all proven that they can hang with the North American division, though.

Secret were relegated from the Pro League at the end of season nine but they’ve had a second wind following their fall. A roster move that saw David “sTiZze” de Castro swapped for Daniel “Ferral” Rotheram has given the team a much-needed boost. The move has directly contributed to their success at the Allied Esports Vegas Minor and their strong run in the Six Major Raleigh.

BDS are a more-than-capable squad with talent coming from former iterations of Vitality and Millenium. The team’s most recent accomplishment was eliminating G2 Esports from an international LAN in the group stage for the first time in G2’s history.

ForZe look to follow Team Empire’s random and rapid ascension up the ladder of the Challenger League to the top of the Pro League. The Russian squad had an impressive outing at the Six Major Raleigh before being squashed by G2. The squad will be up there with the best of them this season, adding to the terrifying gauntlet that is the European Challenger League.

With the return of the Pro League approaching, fans will be reminded of which pro team is in danger of having to face relegation. After BDS, Secret, and forZe’s strong performances in the offseason, the bottom dwellers of the Pro League EU division should be worried.