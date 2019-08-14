Rogue are the first North American team eliminated from the Raleigh Major

The old joke of North America never being able to win anything in Rainbow Six esports is a harsh but occasionally warranted one. With Rogue losing to Team Secret 2-0 today, the odds of North America winning the Raleigh Major are starting to dwindle.

Rogue are the first team to be eliminated on their home soil, leaving Spacestation Gaming as the only North American squad with a spot in the finals. While DarkZero and Evil Geniuses still have to play their decider matches, both matchups look to be stacked with stiff competition.

The Latin American division frontrunners FaZe Clan will play against DZ and the newly-branded Vodafone Giants Gaming will take on EG. All four teams playing decider matches have what it takes to best one another, but the North American curse looks like it may factor in these matchups.

With the way Secret handled Rogue on Bank, NA fans should be a bit worried about their squads. The competition in Raleigh is stiff and EG and DZ have made several mistakes during this event. The teams that NA will face in the decider matches aren’t going to make it easy and this could be the best shot NA has to get a title under its belt. If neither DZ or EG make it through the decider matches, only one NA team will be left in the running.

The rest of the decider matches will be played throughout the day before the event moves on to the quarterfinals later this week.