Rogue acquires Giants Gaming’s Rainbow Six Siege team

Rogue won’t be missing from the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League. The organization revealed the signing of the Giants Gaming roster today ahead of season 11 in Europe.

The squad will consist of Théophile “Hicks” Dupont, Valentin “risze” Liradelfo, Maurice “AceeZ” Erkelenz, and Lukas “korey” Zwingmann.

The team will also bring in Jan “ripz” Hucke, who previously played for Natus Vincere and OrgLess, as the fifth player on the roster. He replaces Léo “Alphama” Robine, who left to join eUnited in the North American league.

Go Rogue on Twitter Our #RogueR6S roster! Follow them! #GoRogue @koreyr6s @AceeZ @ripzR6 @risze_lel @Hicks_YZ

Rouge’s president and founder Franklin Villarreal said that the organization is happy to find such a talented and consistent team.

“Rouge has always been a believer in R6S and we wanted to continue to show our commitment to the scene,” Villarreal said.

This news comes just hours ahead of the start of the Pro League where the new Rogue roster will take on Chaos. The formerly named Giants Gaming roster, which was previously known as LeStream Esport, Looking for Org, and Millenium, had a successful run through season 10. The squad attended both the Six Invitational and the Six Major Raleigh, where they finished in the top eight. They were also the only European team to attend both Pro League Finals and finished as runners-up at Allied Minor and DreamHack Valencia.

This brings Rogue back into the R6 Pro League after the NA team was relegated to the Challenger League following a loss in November to 2Faced, which was acquired by Tempo Storm. This left Rogue without an R6 team until today.

“After North American relegations there wasn’t much time to make any decisions before things started being decided for us by outside forces,” Villarreal said. “We worked quickly to secure the best possible future for Rogue in Rainbow Six and we have done it with this roster.”

Rogue first joined R6S at the end of year two when they signed the roster of Vertical Gaming. That roster finished second at the 2017 Six Invitational. Under the Rogue banner, they spent the year as the second-best team in North America and finished the 2018 Six Invitational and Six Major Paris with a top-four placing. They secured their first title at the 2018 U.S. Nationals and won the title at DreamHack Valencia 2019 before struggling and being relegated.

The new Rogue roster will compete for the first time today in the Pro League at 2:30pm CT.