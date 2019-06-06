Ranked Reborn playlist goes live in time for R6 free weekend

The highly anticipated Rainbow Six Siege Ranked overhaul is finally live for players to test out. The temporary release of the Ranked Reborn playlist hits just in time for the Siege free weekend taking place June 6 to June 9.



The new ranked mode will feature the coveted pick-and-ban system from Pro League. Fans were able to try out the pick-and-ban system during the Road to S.I. event, which took place in February 2019 alongside the Six Invitational. But even more changes await players upon their next login.



Another major change is the addition of three-round rotations. This is a drastic change from the old Ranked style of constantly switching back-and-forth. Ranked matches can last over an hour and the constant flip-flopping is disorienting for some players. Now, players will have the opportunity to play like the pros and stick to one side. The change will allow players to find a better groove and to adjust strategy more effectively during Ranked matches.



The last and most divisive rework to Ranked is the switch to a Bomb only Ranked mode. This shift in playstyle is going to be rough for some of the more casual players who have their playlists locked to Secure Area and has caused a minor amount of negative feedback. The addition of this change sees Ranked directly influenced by the Pro League, as the pros operate on Bomb only playlists. For those upset by the change, this could be a great opportunity to get more out of the game by taking on a new mode and learning a different way to play.



Over the past couple of years, the main Siege game has begun borrowing more and more from the Pro League. While some players aren’t hyped about the changes, they are needed in order to create a more cohesive community. By borrowing from Pro League, Ubisoft is bringing fans closer to the pro scene. The new Ranked Reborn playlist is live now.