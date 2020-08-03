Rainbow Six Siege’s technologic M.U.T.E. Protocol event kicks off tomorrow

Players should be able to teleport using their gadgets.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s upcoming M.U.T.E. Protocol event is coming to the servers tomorrow—and it’s bringing big guns.

A new limited-time mode will reportedly let players use their gadgets to teleport and the store will offer robotic skins for some operators filled with references to pop culture, all set in a futuristic version of Tower. Players will have until Aug. 17 to take part in the festivities.

TOWER 2020. THE MACHINES HAVE RISEN FROM THE SALT OF RANKED. THE WAR BETWEEN ATT AND DEF HAS RAGED FOR DECADES, BUT THE FINAL BATTLE WILL NOT BE FOUGHT IN THE FUTURE. IT WILL BE FOUGHT HERE, NOW…🤖 The M.U.T.E Protocol event is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/3eNuD0DFkq — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 3, 2020

One of the event’s novelties appears to be a limited-time mode where operators can use their gadgets to teleport around the map. Defenders can warp to stationary bulletproof cams and attackers can teleport to their drones. Using the gadgets will render the characters invisible and the objective is to hack servers, a twist on the Secure Area mode.

The new mode comes with a matching map as well. The M.U.T.E. Comm Tower is a more technological version of Tower with matching décor. Neon lighting on some of the walls and floors come together with patterned hexagonal walls to give the site a true ’80s sci-fi movie atmosphere.

A Siege event wouldn’t be complete without cosmetics and the M.U.T.E. Protocol isn’t lacking in that department. Some operators got new skins inspired by pop culture and beloved ’80s characters. Jackal’s new headgear resembles Alpha from the Power Rangers Mighty Morphin’ series, while Vigil’s skin could be reminiscent of Sentai classics.

Although Ubisoft has been sparse on the details about the new game mode, content creators who received early access to the M.U.T.E. Protocol shared their experience with the LTM. Some users also leaked information about the upcoming surprise earlier last month.

The M.U.T.E. Protocol will go live tomorrow, Aug. 4 and runs until Aug. 17, which gives players a two-week window to get the cosmetics and experience the madness of the game mode.