Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Steel Wave goes live on the Test Server today

Players can get a taste of the new operators, Ace and Melusi.

Rainbow Six Siege’s next operation will shake up the tactical shooter and players can get a hands-on look at what’s coming.

Operation Steel Wave will make its way to the Test Server today. Siege fans can hop into the game to test the two new operators, Ace and Melusi, or the proximity alarm.

Like its predecessors, Steel Wave introduced two operators, one for each side. The attackers gained another choice for a hard breacher, but the defenders gained a versatile character who can slow down her enemies.

Ace’s unique gadget is the S.E.L.M.A. Aqua breacher, which allows him to cut through reinforced surfaces. The thrown device creates three sequential explosions in a straight line. If all three succeed, the Selma creates a hole big enough for an operator to burst through. If the defenders intercept it, however, it can still create valuable lines of sight to an objective.

Melusi, on the other hand, is a flexible defender. As a three-speed, she can easily roam, but she’s also a helpful anchor thanks to her kit. Her unique gadget, the Banshee Sonic Defense, sticks to walls and will slow down any enemy that passes into its area of effect. Defenders will also get sound cues that alert them about invaders. Her unique gadget, coupled with the deployable shield in her loadout, can help fortify an objective and make attackers’ lives considerably harder.

Ubisoft also introduced the Proximity Alarm, a secondary gadget that will alert defenders when an enemy enters its area of effect. Castle, Caveira, Goyo, Rook, Wamai, Tachanka, Mira, Oryx, and Recruit will all have access to the latest gadget.

Though operations usually stay on the Test Server for three weeks, Steel Wave could come to the live servers a bit later than that due to the coronavirus pandemic.