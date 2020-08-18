Here are Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Shadow Legacy patch notes

Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Shadow Legacy is almost here, bringing with it a slew of new features, gameplay changes, and updates.

Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher, also known as Zero, is joining Rainbow Six. He’s a medium-speed, medium-armored operator who uses intel gathering to get the upper hand over his opponents.

Chalet, Rainbow Six’s snowy map, is also getting some well-needed love and receiving a rework. Ubisoft is looking to modernize the map and focus on balancing objectives.

A new ping system is coming to the game, map bans, new optics and sight colors, changes to the reinforcement pool, Thatcher updates, and more.

Here’s the full list of updates for Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Shadow Legacy

New operator: Zero

Primary Weapon

SC3000K

M97

Secondary weapon

5.7 USG

Gadget

Frag grendade

Claymore

Armor

2/3

Speed

2/3

Intel is crucial to a good attack strategy, and Zero is well aware of that, according to Ubisoft. His Argus Launcher is equipped with special cameras that can lodge themselves into breakable and reinforced surface to surveil either side.

“These cameras can cover two angles and effectively allow you to spy on the opposing team. Argus Cameras do have one more quirk though: a single laser shot, perfect for destroying key elements in the Defenders’ setup or drawing attention away from chokepoints.”

Map rework: Chalet

In Chalet’s previous state, it was unfortunately not as viable as other maps, so Ubisoft have given it the love it deserved with a fully-fledged rework.

To modernize the map, Ubisoft has focused on the objectives and how balanced they were:

The Basement and Kitchen sites were already quite strong, so the changes there were minor. One hallway was added to improve rotation between the sites in Basement, and the Trophy site has been switched out for a new one in Dining

For Bar and Gaming, the difference is mostly in access and rotation, as it is for most of the map. Doors were moved, and a new hallway on the Southside links them together

The biggest changes come in Bedroom and Office. The stairs that led up from the first floor have been moved to connect Trophy and a new room that replaces the balcony next to Master Bedroom: the Solarium

he Bathroom no longer connects directly into Bedroom, but rather serves as a rotation point

A few other noticeable changes include the extension of the Mezzanine to connect to Office Balcony, roof access with new rappel points, and Wine Cellar no longer separated into two rooms

New ping system

The new ping system is coming in the upcoming patch. On top of regular yellow pings, you’ll now be able to use contextual pings both while in character and while using cameras and drones.

You can reveal opposing Operators by pinging their primary gadget

Regular yellow pings have assigned numbers to make for easier callouts

The reticle used to determine where your ping will go can be turned off in Options

When using a controller, the default Ping input has been switched with the Swap Fire Mode input

Map ban

Ubisoft has introduced a new feature called the Map Ban. It allows players to gain more control over the maps they play, both in ranked and unranked.

Before a match, each team will have the option to ban one map from a random pre-selection of three maps from the pool. Banning the same map will result in a random selection from the two remaining maps.

Match replay – test server

A new Match Replay feature that records your last 12 matches is coming to the test server.

The feature is enabled by default in general options, giving you the ability to access a watch section directly from the menu. With this, you can playback your last few players, recorded at an average of 30 MB per minute of gameplay. Once you’re in the replay, you can use the spectator mode tools to check any top-down views or first-person view.

New optics and sight colors

Ubisoft is introducing a new feature that will increase the accessibility of the game. The developers are adding new optics and sight colors to allow for a better experience to players that are colorblind or visually impaired.

The main section will include an accessibility tab that proposes various color options adapted to different forms of color blindness (deuteranopia, protanopia, and tritanopia).

A custom option is also available for anyone to adjust the sight colors to their preference. Players will get to preview those sight options in small and full screen mode before making their choice.

Reinforcement pool

Ubisoft are changing the way trams prepare for combat with the new reinforcement pool system.

Operators will now take from a reinforcement pool including 10 available reinforcements to share with teammates. The pool will decrease by one for each reinforce used and will increase by one for each failed reinforcement.

The goal of this, according to Ubisoft, is to bring some balance to the defending team and allow operators that already have a lot of preparation before a match to leave it to others.

Thatcher changes

The disabled state for electronic gadget is an update aiming to add a disabled state for gadgets, besides active or destroyed. The duration of this will depend on the ability from the opposite operator that caused the gadget to be disabled.

The aim is to add a lot of functionality for all defender gadgets across the board when Thatcher uses his EMP grenade.

Squadfinder

Squadfinder is a new service on the Rainbow Six Siege website that allows players to find the perfect teammates and build the best squad in the game.

It gives players the option to create a profile based on their game data and play habits and set-up a request following their game sessions, languages, playstyle and game mode.

Siege stats

A stat tracker to all players is coming to the Rainbow Six Siege website, available to use during the season.

With your username, you will be able to access your stats for the current season and break it down into monthly and weekly summaries.

Operators price decrease

The season will include a price decrease for seven operators. Amaru and Goyo will cost 20,000 renown or 480 R6 credits. Maverick and Clash will cost 15,000 renown or 360 R6 credits, and Ying, Lesion, and Ela will cost 10,000 renown or 240 R6 credits.

Balancing

Loadouts

Montagne: Hard breach charge replacing Stun Grenades

Ying: Hard breach charge replacing Breach Charges

Fuze: Hard breach charge replacing Smoke Grenades

Finka: Hard breach charge replacing Breach Charges

Amaru: Hard breach charge replacing Claymore

Nøkk: Hard breach charge replacing Breach Charges

Capitão: Hard breach charge replacing Stun Grenades

Lion: Hard breach charge replacing Claymore

Maverick