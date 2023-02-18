Rainbow Six Siege’s Mousetrap feature will leave a nasty surprise for mouse and keyboard players on console

Rainbow Six Siege fans can stop worrying about keyboard and mouse users on consoles, as the new Mousetrap feature coming in Operation Commanding Force will detect and punish players trying to get an upper hand on console players that play by the rules.

The new Mousetrap feature is designed to detect mouse and keyboard users on consoles, preventing players from gaining an unfair advantage. Mouse and keyboard players have more precise control over their aim, making it easier to compete against players using a controller.

When a mouse and keyboard are detected on console, the Mousetrap feature will activate input lag for the player. The goal of the input lag is to create a fair and balanced experience without the added benefit of a mouse and keyboard.

The input lag isn’t permanent, as players can remove it by completing a match with a controller. The longer a keyboard and mouse are detected, however, the stronger the input lag will become.

In addition to the Mousetrap feature, players can also expect the new Reputation Penalty for toxic voice chat users. The penalty will have these repeat offenders muted by default, requiring players to unmute them if they want to hear them. This should help negate players from ruining the experience for others while still providing a way to hear them as needed.

Other exciting updates, like the new operator Brava, new Beginner and Speciality Challenges, and general quality-of-life changes can also be expected in the first season of Year Eight.

Operation Commanding Force launches on March 7.