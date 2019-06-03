Rainbow Six Siege will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett

Ubisoft has no plans to make a sequel to Rainbow Six Siege just yet. Instead, the company intends to move the game onto next-generation consoles, like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett.



R6’s brand director Alexander Remy said in an interview with the Daily Star that Ubisoft doesn’t want to split the game’s community between different platforms.



“The reason behind this is we don’t want to segregate our community between the different platforms,” Remy said. “In an ideal world tomorrow, we’d love players from every platform to be able to play together. We are approaching next-gen with the same spirit.”



But Ubisoft doesn’t want to require players to buy a new copy of Rainbow Six on the new console. The company is looking to ease the migration, so the title will probably have compatibility between the old and new platforms.



“We’ve been asking how can we make the player base of Siege today be able to migrate—if they want to migrate, that is—but also make this cheaper [than buying a new, next-gen copy of the game] as much as possible or through backward compatibility,” Remy said.



The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett will have more hardware power than their predecessors, but players shouldn’t have the upper hand when it comes to competitive play.



“I’m not sure exactly how you’d be able to deploy this and we’re just having a conversation [with] the first parties (Sony and Microsoft),” Remy said.



Sony and Microsoft are working to release their next-generation consoles at the end of 2020.

