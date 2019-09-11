Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Rivals final results

The Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Rivals series got a bit sweaty today as pros, memers, and streamers came to blows at a shot at the collective $150,000 prize pool.

While some squads faired better than others, streamer and former R6 Pro League player KingGeorge and his team dominated in their matchup against Team MopGraden. Popular streamer MacieJay backed out of the matchup at the last minute and fellow streamer MopGarden kindly filled his position. Unfortunately for Team MopGarden, KingGeorge and company leveled them 20-0, taking $20,000 of the possible $25,000 match pool.

Likewise, Team BikiniBodhi, Fooya, and ZironicDK all handled their competition with ease, resulting in each team walking away with $20,000 apiece. BikiniBodhi and TheRussianBadger were particularly entertaining as usual, but newcomer HeavenlyFather had both Loviel “Velly” Cardwell and John “Blu” Mullen practically laughing themselves off the couch.

Here are the final results for the Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Rivals series.

Team Prize Earnings ZironicDK $20,000 BikiniBodhi $20,000 Fooya $20,000 KingGeorge $20,000 Snake_Nade $17,000 Sasslyn $8,000 RockAlone $5,000 MopGarden $5,000 TheRussianBadger $5,000 Mickalow $5,000

There’s no word on when the next Rainbow Six Siege Twitch Rivals series will go down. For VOD of today’s matchups, please visit here.