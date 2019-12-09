Rainbow Six Siege South African servers finally go live

Ubisoft has started to deliver on its promise to bring Rainbow Six Siege servers online in South Africa.

After over a year since Ubisoft’s initial announcement, South African servers are finally going live. Ubisoft originally revealed that it’d be adding South African server support during the Six Invitational 2018. It’s been well over a year since then, and because SI 2019 came and went, fans had predictably started to criticize the developer.

But today, Siege fans finally get what was promised at SI 2018 when the South African servers popped online. At time of writing, Ubisoft has only pushed the Xbox servers live. The developer will be looking to roll out PC and PS4 servers in the near future if there are no issues with the Xbox launch, according to the official post.

[Dec 09. 19] South African Servers going live on XBox One Today We are happy to announce than South African server tests during Operation Shifting Tides test servers were successful. We are deploying permanent servers in the country for Xbox One on Monday, December 9th. If the servers stability meets with our quality standards, we will deploy the servers on other platforms in the following weeks.

Despite the good news, there are still some fans who feel burned by this announcement. Middle Eastern servers appear to be just as contentious of a topic as the South African servers have been. Players are quick to point out that there are Azure centers located in the United Arab Emirates and YouTuber coreross has even provided fans with an informative deep dive into the Azure data center map.

If all goes according to plan with the Xbox launch, fans on PC and PS4 can also play with reasonable ping soon. It’s been a long wait but Ubisoft has come through on its word to bring servers online in South Africa.