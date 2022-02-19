Rainbow Six Siege Player Protection will require players to link phone number to play ranked in Y7S1

Rainbow Six Siege’s ranked playlist is receiving an extra level of security in Year Seven Season One. Players will be required to link a phone number to their Ubisoft account to dive into the game mode.

Siege’s ranked playlist is a great way to prove yourself in a competitive environment. Players can grind their way through the ranks as they face similarly skilled players and prove themselves as the best of the best. But cheaters and smurfs can easily ruin this experience and spoil the fun for entire lobbies.

Thankfully for ranked grinders, all players will be required to have a phone number linked to their Ubisoft account to queue ranked matches as part of the new Player Protection security measure coming in Year Seven Season One. This requirement should help prevent smurfs and cheaters from returning to the ranked queue after being banned since it is now significantly harder to bypass the system.

Players can connect their phone number in the Account Information tab on Ubisoft Connect, and this will be required at the start of Year Seven Season One. Make sure your phone number is connected at the beginning of the season to avoid not being able to play ranked.

Season One will also include exciting updates like the new Operator Azami, a Team Deathmatch playlist, Attacker Repicks, and an R6Fix incentive program. Console players can also enjoy Match Replay, and the new map Emerald Plains will arrive midseason.

Rainbow Six Siege Year Seven Season One, Demon Veil, launches on Feb 21.