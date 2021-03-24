Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y6S1.1 confirms recoil bug, fixes ‘knife peek exploit’

Rainbow Six Siege’s Y6S1 patch, dubbed “Crimson Heist,” brought a metric ton of bugs with it. But tomorrow, Patch Y6S1.1 will go live on PC, implementing several fixes that the community has been anxiously waiting for.

R6 players have been experiencing a wide variety of odd happenings with recoil. Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of a “recoil bug,” though, and will ship a fix with the upcoming patch.

Tomorrow we will be pushing Patch Y6S1.1 on PC (Console coming Soon™), bringing with it a number of fixes you've been asking for!



Full patch notes coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oLHGLiK0Lu — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 24, 2021

A “knife peek exploit,” which allowed players to get way too much information when knifing while leaning and broke several perspective issues, will also be addressed. NA R6 caster and former professional player Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley highlighted how the exploit works in a tweet.

The melee peek exploit is broken. Dealt with it in ranked for the first time today and boy it was unfun. I hope the fix from the test server gets pushed to live build before NAL starts.



This is what it's like (ty @Yoggah_ ): pic.twitter.com/75cAKDzf5Z — Michael Stockley (@KiXSTArTV) March 21, 2021

In addition, players were experiencing issues with the match cancellation feature, which is meant to save teams from having to play four-vs-five when their fifth player fails to load in. This was a function that was being abused against pros and big streamers. It allowed any five-stack to perform a specific series of actions that would result in a canceled match. Using this well-intentioned feature to dodge good players is obviously not its intention.

The upcoming patch will also fix other bugs and could launch the game’s streamer mode.

The full patch notes will be deployed tomorrow. The patch will drop for PC users on March 25 at 8am CT. PlayStation and Xbox users will have to wait for the patch, with the exact date listed as “TBD” in Ubisoft’s announcement.

