Ubisoft is going all out in today’s Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S3.3, fixing its gaze on operator and weapon balance.

Ace, Frost, Glaz, Melusi, and Oryx are receiving changes with emphasis on weapon usage, the TCSG12 and ACS12 are taking on welcomed buffs, and Ballista shields are getting a well-needed overhaul.

A long list of bug fixes is also on the cards, as well as quality of life changes, and adjustments to the defuser.

The patch goes live today for PC and will release “later this week” for PlayStation 4, according to Ubisoft, and a week later for Xbox.

Here’s the full list of updates and notes for Rainbow Six Siege Patch Y5S3.3

Ace

Reduced the number of explosive ticks of the SELMA Aqua Breacher to 2 ticks (down from 3)

Frost

Added the ITA12S as a secondary weapon

Glaz

Reduced vision recovery time to 0.4 seconds (down from 1 seconds)

Reduced movement penalization by 50 percent to 12 seconds (up from 6 seconds)

Melusi

MP5 primary will replace the T-5. Optics available on the MP5 will be the red dot, holographic, and reflex

Oryx

T-5 primary will replace the MP5. Optics available on the T-5 will be the red dot, holographic, reflex, and scope 1.5x

Ballistic shields

The guard break effect occurs when operators with a ballistic shield are hit by an explosion or take certain types of damage (from a scale of a minimum of 50 to trigger the guard break to 100 damage)

The severity of the guard break is proportional to the damage done to the shield. Electric damage and the minimum 50 damage threshold will trigger the minimum strength guard break animation

Melee damage, concussion FX, sonic bursts, and explosions of 100 damage or higher will trigger the maximum strength guard break animation

Operators positioned behind a Clash, Monty, Blitz, or Fuze are now also partially protected from explosion damage (this still applies even if they are from the opposing team). This protection also applies if the shield is on the operator’s back. Damage taken from the explosion is proportionally calculated based on the operator’s exposure to the blast

Instead of folding Montagne’s Extendable shield, he now as a guard break animation

Shield explosion protection is reduced to 66 percent (down from 80 percent)

TCSG12 and ACS12

Damage drop-off is now more progressive to reach minimal damage at 50m (instead of 20m)

Damage at max range increased to 68 percent (up from 48 percent).

Suppressor damage penalization normalized to -12.5 percent regardless of range

Gameplay updates

Changes to the defuser interaction that allow players to pick up the defuser, even in situations where it might have originally been inaccessible, due to falling into difficult-to-reach spaces

Improvements to the chat filter feedback system

The ban ticker has been deactivated for custom games. It will remain visible in all other game modes.

Bug fixes