Rainbow Six: Siege Patch Y4S4.2: Full notes and updates

Ubisoft is giving Rainbow Six: Siege a much-needed makeover and fixing multiple bugs and exploits that have long been overdue for an update.

One of the biggest exploits plaguing the newly re-enabled Clash has been solved and gameplay, operators, level design, and user experience issues have also been fixed.

Players were tricking attackers into thinking their shield was fully extended on Clash when in reality they were actively using their primary weapon. This was frustrating players and causing havoc. But now, after some hard work from the devs, it’s fixed.

In other words, Ubisoft is doing some early spring cleaning and tidying up its game.

Here are all the notes and updates for R6 patch Y4S4.2.

Bugfixes

FIXED – Clash exploit.

The Clash exploit is fixed with this patch and we will be re-enabling her on live for each platform as 4.2 goes out.

Gameplay

FIXED – Hostage can be shot and damaged through both reinforced and unbreakable walls when placed too close to either.

FIXED – Some thin fragile map props are not properly destroyed when hit by projectiles and other minor prop destruction issues on maps

FIXED – Operator hitboxes can clip through reinforced walls and be shot.

Operators

FIXED – Goyo’s Volcán can be destroyed and detonates when a reinforcement destroys it from the other side of the wall.

FIXED – Deploying a Mira Black Mirror next to a Volcán Shield placed too close to the wall can trigger the Volcán explosion from the other side of the wall.

Now Goyo’s Volcán will just be destroyed without exploding and spreading fire, destruction, and RFF.

FIXED – Volcán’s explosive canister and shell will sometimes remain floating after and Ash breaching round of Mira mirror is deployed close to it.

FIXED – Jackal can scan footprints from the disruption radius of a Mute Jammer if he begins scanning while outside the jammer area.

FIXED – Wamai’s Mag-Net will still draw and catch projectiles even after the destruction of the surface it is on and will detonate them in mid-air even as it is falling.

FIXED – Players can sometimes escape Frost traps if Finka’s Adrenaline Surge is used under certain conditions.

FIXED – Mira can deploy her Black Mirror through a reinforced wall under certain conditions.

FIXED – Clash CCE Shield SFX is sometimes inaudible.

FIXED – Prompt to deploy Kapkan’s EDD sometimes displays when running and stopping near doorways.

FIXED – Once Lion’s scan is finished, Lion’s debuff icon sometimes re-appears for a few frames for tagged players.

FIXED – Kali’s left-hand pops in first person POV when unequipping her LV lance.

FIXED – Caveira’s hand clips through her phone when resetting it during a Dokkaebi call.

Level design

FIXED – Various dynamic clipping and general clipping issues across maps.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on.

FIXED – Players can vault onto the shelves and other un-valuable assets in Day Care on Theme Park.

FIXED – Valkyrie’s Black Eyes can be deployed inside a helmet on Favela.

FIXED – Gap in wall present in 2F Offices of Tower.

FIXED – A small gap between two walls in EXT Roof of Theme Park.

FIXED – Deployable gadgets float after the monitor they’re placed on is destroyed in Border.

FIXED – Sticky gadgets remain floating after destroying a vase on in 3F Cocktail Lounge in Kafe.

FIXED – Light damage projectiles don’t destroy the ashtray in 1F Security Room of Coastline.

User experience