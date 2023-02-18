Rainbow Six Siege is getting a new squad in Operation Commanding Force

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force is starting the new year off with a bang and a new operator, who is part of the debuting Viperstrike squad.

Siege fans are excitedly waiting for Year Eight season one, which will add a new operator among a slew of other changes. Lore fans can also enjoy the new squad Viperstrike, putting together some of the game’s most popular operators into a precise and deadly group.

Viperstrike is the fifth squad to make an appearance in Rainbow Six Siege. The newest group is led by Hibana and includes 15 operators in total. Brava, the new attacker equipped with a gadget capable of changing the allegiance of defender electronics, is joining the ranks of other notable characters like Blackbeard, Alibi, Maestro, and Mira.

It is unclear what, if any, narrative ramifications the new squad will have. Viperstrike is likely just a specialized team within Team Rainbow, similar to Wolfguard or Redhammer. It’s unlikely this group of operators will leave Team Rainbow like the Nighthaven group previously did, which the developers at Ubisoft have hinted at with their pre-season marketing content.

A teaser trailer released last week affirmed the group is still a part of Rainbow and is sent in when things need to be done “quickly and cleanly.” While the new squad has almost no effect on Siege gameplay, it is still a fun narrative addition that adds backstory to the cast of operators.

Viperstrike will be introduced alongside Operation Commanding Force on March 7.