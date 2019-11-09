Rainbow Six Pro League Japan Finals scores and standings

Season 10 of the Rainbow Six Pro League was full of upsets and that theme has carried into the Tokoname, Japan Finals. Two representative teams from each division made the trip to Japan, but some squads showed up in dire straits. With the quarterfinals underway, fans now have a clear picture of who might be going all the way.

The Latin American division was dealt a raw deal from the start due to visa issues. While there hasn’t been any official comment from ESL, FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas have found substitutes to fill in for their missing players. This development will inform how the international LAN will play out for the Latin American representatives.

Quarterfinals

DarkZero Esports vs. FaZe Clan

DarkZero Esports win 2-0

Bank: 7-5 DarkZero win

Consulate: 7-4 DarkZero win

Natus Vincere vs. Wildcard Gaming

Kafe: 7-4 Wildcard win

Coastline: Ongoing

Giants Gaming vs. Aerowolf

TBD

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Reciprocity

TBD

The Rainbow Six Pro League Japan Finals continue tomorrow with the semifinals and grand final, during which there will be a full Operation Shifting Tides reveal. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.