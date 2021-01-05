R6 streamers discover that hackers can join their pre-game lobbies

A new form of hacking has made it into Rainbow Six Siege, one that’s more absurd than all others before it.

Hackers have found a way to force themselves into other players’ lobbies. Player “XDYELLOWXD” recently hopped into the lobbies of “Kitty,” a streamer for Rogue, and Jess “JessGOAT” Bolden, a former professional coach and current Rainbow Six Siege broadcast talent. On the season, the account has an absurd 9.0 win/loss ratio but only two recorded kills over 10 matches.

This cheater forced himself in my squad to play with me nice new cheats LMAO pic.twitter.com/iguRT5CR6V — Kitty (@KittyyR6) January 5, 2021

“If I had not seen this happen just moments before to another streamer, I would have been quite worried and scared,” JessGOAT told Dot Esports. “Had he come in and pretended he had access to other areas of my accounts/computer, it would have seriously caused an issue.”

General cheating in Rainbow Six Siege isn’t new and cheating is definitely not just a Rainbow Six Siege issue. In the early days of the game before the BattlEye anti-cheat was added, cheating was common. The problem has gotten significantly better but has also visibly persisted over the years to the point where accusations are common for many top-tier players. In particular, streamers and professionals cite the relatively new top-tier “Champion” rank as being rife with hackers, with more and more social media buzz about cheaters in lower rank builds by the day.

Some of your favorites content creators cheat and it’s obvious… but I don’t think we’re ready for that conversation — FoxA (@FoxA_R6) January 1, 2021

Cheating in video games isn’t a problem that’s easily solved. But it’s not much to expect that someone who isn’t on your friends list can’t just join your lobby out of nowhere.

Ubisoft has yet to comment on this issue.