R6 Pro League mainstay jNSzki retires

Longtime Rainbow Six Siege pro Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen retired from R6 esports after his team, GiFu, was relegated today.

JNSzki, who is more commonly referred to as “j00NAS,” started out his career in 2016 under GiFu, the same moniker under which he eventually ended his career. It’s a fitting end to a storied career of international LAN after international LAN. The pro went on to join PENTA.

MEGAFORCELOVER666 on Twitter Farewell! 👋 I cant say is will miss you Siege. It was a good run and everything comes to end at some point. Now towards new things

The veteran pro player’s retirement doesn’t come as too much of a shock, as he has had a couple of rough seasons in the Pro League. After a poor season nine, j00NAS was dropped by G2 and replaced by Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen. The transition to mousesports, and then to GiFu, seemed like a good fit. Unfortunately, season 10 was less than kind to the GiFu roster after they were dropped by mousesports.

Popular broadcaster Parker “Interro” Mackay shared a heartfelt farewell, as did many professionals within the scene. There’s nothing quite like seeing a pro retire, especially one who has had such a profound impact on the esport. Despite having departed G2, j00NAS helped create the “world’s best team” and helped catapult G2 into the limelight of the scene, arguably giving fans their first superstar squad.

Parker Mackay on Twitter @jNSzki666 If this really is the end: I wanted to say thanks for letting me cast you over the years and for all the times we went out to for steaks.

JThe departure of j00NAS from the Pro League and R6 esports in general only furthers the idea that a change in the guard is occurring in R6 and the scene may be ready to have another metamorphosis.