Evil Geniuses show signs of rust in first matchday of R6 Pro League NA division

Season 10 of Rainbow Six Siege Pro League kicked off for the North American division tonight, and the stack of eight teams already show immense promise. But at the head of the pack, people assumed, was Evil Geniuses—the team that almost brought a title back to North America at the Milan Finals.



EG’s match against Team Reciprocity was the one to watch in the first matchday for the NA division. The two teams clashed on Club House with standard bans coming out in the form of Montagne, Thatcher, Mira, and Valk.

Despite an early win for EG, Reciprocity returned the favor in for the next three rounds straight. If there was going to be a team that could give EG a good run in the opening matchday, it’s no surprise that it was Reciprocity.



ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter Don’t blink or you will miss it! @KidSkys is going off! 💪💪 #R6PL https://t.co/oYjobB7LYK

EG showed fans why they were the team to make it to Milan, though, after building a winning streak of their own to bring the match 3-3 at the half. Reciprocity flipped the script once again on EG when they switched to defense and forced EG into an uncomfortable 6-3 deficit. Reciprocity picked up the last round to secure their first win of the season.



Team Reciprocity on Twitter Make it official, that is the #RECPack Club House!! Starting out with some great offensive rounds, the squad is able to lock down the fort on Defense to take a 7-3 over @EvilGeniuses in their first match of the @ESLRainbowSix Season! GGs! We are back this Wednesday vs @Rogue!

Although it was only the opening day of season 10, EG didn’t inspire much confidence in their matchup with Reciprocity. They seemed unable to adjust their strategy and didn’t react well to Reciprocity’s aggression.

The North American division returns Wednesday, June 19 due to the new broadcasting schedule. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.