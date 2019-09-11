R6 Phase 2 Pilot Program skins available with Operation Ember Rise launch

Ubisoft has released the Rainbow Six Siege Pilot Program Phase Two skins alongside Operation Ember Rise today.

As Rainbow Six Siege’s competitive scene continues to grow, so has the need to create a stable environment for organizations and players. The first iteration of the Pilot Program saw teams earn 30 percent of the revenue gained from team-branded in-game cosmetics. With Phase Two, Ubisoft intends to keep the program going strong.

Phase Two of the Pilot Program features skins for each region of the Pro League. Fnatic, NORA-Rengo, and Cloud9 represent the APAC division. European supporters will be pleased to see G2 Esports, PENTA, Team Empire, and Natus Vincere, while North American fans will get skins for Evil Geniuses, Spacestation Gaming, and Rogue. The Latin American division will be represented by FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, INTZ eSports Club, and MIBR.

Operator skins for each region are as follows:

APAC Division

NORA-Rengo: Hibana

Hibana Fnatic: Nomad

Nomad Cloud9: Valkyrie

European Division

G2 Esports: Sledge

Sledge PENTA: Twitch

Twitch Team Empire: Bandit

Bandit Natus Vincere: Doc

North American Division

Evil Geniuses: Ash

Ash Rogue: Jäger

Jäger Spacestation Gaming: Echo

Latin American Division

FaZe Clan: Caveira

Caveira Team Liquid: Vigil

Vigil MIBR: Buck

Buck INTZ Esports Club: Thermite

The rapid growth of Rainbow Six esports has presented the need for revenue sharing programs. Teams and organizations may not thrive in an unstable environment. Allowing fans to help support the teams they love through purchasing in-game content is a great way to promote growth.

Operation Ember Rise is now live and with it comes all of the Pilot Program Phase Two skins.