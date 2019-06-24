PENTA keep mousesports at the bottom in R6 Pro League EU matchday 3

Rainbow Six Pro League season 10 has only been underway for a week, but some teams have already fallen far behind. PENTA and mousesports sit at the bottom of the European division with zero points to their names.

PENTA were the obvious favorite heading into the matchup and mouz failed to gain any remotely favorable position in season nine of the Pro League. The bottom rung trend continues into season 10 for mouz, however. The addition of former G2 player Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen hasn’t yielded the strong results fans might have expected.

PENTA on Twitter After a long wait, our game with @mousesports is now LIVE! @RVAN__ and @Hungry_R6 made sure to claim the first round in our favor on the defensive side of Coastline. #ThisisPenta #R6PL https://t.co/QFmEowCW1N

Round one was decidedly a PENTA round, but mouz woke up a bit in round two to signal the matchup may be more balanced than predicted. Momentum built for mouz after back-to-back round wins on the attack. The underdog team pulled ahead 3-1 but PENTA managed to lock out mouz in round five with the help of Maestro’s LMG.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter Carnage in the courtyard! @SlebbeeN and @blas_r6 are poppin’ off! #R6PL https://t.co/M43RylLF7F

PENTA’s Balázs “blas” Kővári tied up the match 3-3 at the half. Mouz’s momentum disintegrated as fast as it materialized, allowing PENTA to pull ahead 4-3. PENTA looked convincing on their first attack and continued to roll through mouz with ease all the way to match point.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter 1vs3? Not a problem for the man, the myth, the legend: @blas_r6 #R6PL https://t.co/BgQ2bVeeT4

The match wrapped up 7-4 in PENTA’s favor. Despite the predictions being correct for the matchup, PENTA did have a difficult time countering mouz in several rounds.

Mouz seem to be slowly getting used to the new lineup, but they still have a lot to work on going forward. The underdog team will need to start making some serious moves if they want to stay out of relegation. Stagnating at the bottom of the standings with zero points is an extremely dangerous way to kick off the season.

The European division returns on Friday, June 28 for matchday four. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.