Nora-Rengo coach Ar7hur leaves Rainbow Six team, alleges unpaid wages

It's the latest in a long line of allegations of unpaid wages at Nora-Rengo.

Nora-Rengo coach Ar7hur is leaving the Rainbow Six Siege team, he announced today. Ar7hur claims Nora-Rengo hasn’t paid him since July.

As an organization, Nora-Rengo was a figurehead in the Rainbow Six Siege scene. Nora-Rengo was just good at the game and notorious for being a rowdy, energetic bunch. Their antics during their run to the semifinals of the Six Invitational 2019 quickly endeared them to Rainbow Six fans.

But things started to look bad for Nora-Rengo in the server after the retirement of star player Yudai “Wokka” Ichise. Team owner and coach Yasuhiro “kizoku” Nishi brought on Ar7hur as a coach in January 2020.

In August, kizoku faced serious allegations of unpaid prize money and pocketing most of the money Nora-Rengo made from Ubisoft’s lucrative “Pilot Program,” now known as “R6 Share.”

Ar7hur’s story is the latest in Nora-Rengo and kizoku’s massive fall from grace in 2020. At one point in time, Nora-Rengo was one of the most beloved organizations in Rainbow Six.

In addition to his tenure coaching Nora-Rengo, Ar7hur was the coach for LATAM powerhouse Ninjas in Pyjamas.